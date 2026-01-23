XPRO’s price-to-cash ratio: How it affects the stock’s valuation.

In the current trading session, Expro Group Holdings N.V’s (XPRO) stock is trading at the price of $16.46, a gain of 2.30% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -1.91% less than its 52-week high of $16.78 and 145.86% better than its 52-week low of $6.70.

It is also essential to consider XPRO stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 1.12 for the last year.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 14.65. XPRO’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.25, resulting in an 9.41 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Expro Group Holdings N.V (XPRO) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Expro Group Holdings N.V (XPRO): Earnings History

If we examine Expro Group Holdings N.V’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.24, slashing the consensus of $0.24. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0, resulting in a 0.50% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.24 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.24. That was a difference of $0 and a surprise of 0.50%.

Expro Group Holdings N.V (NYSE: XPRO) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Expro Group Holdings N.V (XPRO). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 1.47% of shares. A total of 265 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 102.60% of its stock and 104.12% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Oak Hill Advisors, L.P. holding total of 12.14 shares that make 11.18% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 198.8 million.

The securities firm Vanguard Group Inc holds 10.63 shares of XPRO, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 9.79%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 174.01 million.