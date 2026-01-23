What to expect from Calumet Inc’s (CLMT) current quarter earnings?

Currently, Calumet Inc’s (CLMT) stock is trading at $21.09, marking a gain of 1.15% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -4.57% below its 52-week high of $22.10 and 174.61% above its 52-week low of $7.68.

As well, it is important to consider CLMT stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 0.45.

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Calumet Inc (CLMT): Earnings History

If we examine Calumet Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.2, slashing the consensus of -$0.29. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.49, resulting in a 170.62% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.2 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.29. That was a difference of $0.49 and a surprise of 170.62%.

Calumet Inc (NASDAQ: CLMT) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Calumet Inc (CLMT). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 22.04% of shares. A total of 216 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 52.72% of its stock and 67.63% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management, L.P. holding total of 5.82 shares that make 6.71% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 122.51 million.

The securities firm Two Seas Capital Lp holds 5.75 shares of CLMT, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 6.63%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 121.15 million.