Trilogy Metals Inc (TMQ)’s stock price range in the last year

While Trilogy Metals Inc has overperformed by 5.83%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TMQ rose by 17.87%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.29 to $1.06, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 91.92% in the last 200 days.

On October 10, 2025, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded Trilogy Metals Inc (AMEX: TMQ) to Market Perform. A report published by TD Securities on February 24, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for TMQ. BMO Capital Markets initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for TMQ, as published in its report on May 13, 2020. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Trilogy Metals Inc (TMQ)

In order to gain a clear picture of Trilogy Metals Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -7.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 63.63, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 14.85M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for TMQ stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.21%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.98%, with a gain of 13.90% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.50, showing growth from the present price of $5.08, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TMQ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Trilogy Metals Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 38.39%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 29.07% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.