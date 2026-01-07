New Pacific Metals Corp (NEWP) stock: A year of ups and downs

While New Pacific Metals Corp has overperformed by 11.08%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NEWP rose by 8.55%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.94 to $0.93, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 94.59% in the last 200 days.

On December 05, 2025, BMO Capital Markets started tracking New Pacific Metals Corp (AMEX: NEWP) recommending Outperform.

Analysis of New Pacific Metals Corp (NEWP)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of New Pacific Metals Corp’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 12.13, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and NEWP is recording an average volume of 938.84K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.70%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.56%, with a gain of 7.63% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.18, showing growth from the present price of $3.81, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NEWP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze New Pacific Metals Corp Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 40.82%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 18.03% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.