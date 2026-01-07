Cronos Group Inc (CRON) stock analysis: A comprehensive overview

While Cronos Group Inc has underperformed by -0.37%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CRON rose by 2.28%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.43 to $1.60, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 18.39% in the last 200 days.

On November 02, 2022, Bernstein started tracking Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON) recommending Mkt Perform. A report published by Canaccord Genuity on July 28, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for CRON. Jefferies January 27, 2022d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Hold’ for CRON, as published in its report on January 27, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from November 18, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $5 for CRON shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Cronos Group Inc (CRON)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.06%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Cronos Group Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.34% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 21.28, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CRON is recording an average volume of 2.30M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.95%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.77%, with a gain of 1.13% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.86, showing growth from the present price of $2.69, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CRON is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cronos Group Inc Shares?

A leading company in the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic sector, Cronos Group Inc (CRON) is based in the Canada. When comparing Cronos Group Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 28.83, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 212.04%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 48.27%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 14.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.