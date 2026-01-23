WillScot Holdings Corp (WSC)’s stock decline to 21.49 per share

While WillScot Holdings Corp has underperformed by -0.60%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WSC rose by 14.13%, with highs and lows ranging from $39.60 to $14.91, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.18% in the last 200 days.

On January 21, 2026, Robert W. Baird Downgraded WillScot Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: WSC) to Neutral. A report published by Robert W. Baird on November 21, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for WSC. Morgan Stanley also Downgraded WSC shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $21 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 13, 2025. Citigroup Initiated an Buy rating on October 20, 2025, and assigned a price target of $28. William Blair May 29, 2025d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for WSC, as published in its report on May 29, 2025. Morgan Stanley’s report from December 17, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $50 for WSC shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of WillScot Holdings Corp (WSC)

Investors in WillScot Holdings Corp will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.28 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -5.75%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of WillScot Holdings Corp’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 21.15% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.72, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and WSC is recording 3.10M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.76%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.18%, with a loss of -2.58% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.60, showing growth from the present price of $21.49, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WSC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze WillScot Holdings Corp Shares?

The Rental & Leasing Services market is dominated by WillScot Holdings Corp (WSC) based in the USA. When comparing WillScot Holdings Corp shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 17.76, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 163.34%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.03%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 106.76% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.