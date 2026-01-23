A closer look at Northpointe Bancshares Inc (NPB)’s stock price trends

While Northpointe Bancshares Inc has overperformed by 3.68%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NPB rose by 12.57%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.22 to $11.43, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 19.77% in the last 200 days.

On August 28, 2025, Janney started tracking Northpointe Bancshares Inc (NYSE: NPB) recommending Neutral. A report published by Piper Sandler on March 11, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for NPB. Keefe Bruyette also rated NPB shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 11, 2025.

Analysis of Northpointe Bancshares Inc (NPB)

With NPB’s current dividend of $0.10 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 32.59%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Northpointe Bancshares Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 16.17% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and NPB has an average volume of 306.33K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.71%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.20%, with a gain of 5.30% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.17, showing growth from the present price of $18.89, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NPB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Northpointe Bancshares Inc Shares?

Banks – Regional giant Northpointe Bancshares Inc (NPB) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Northpointe Bancshares Inc shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 9.01, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 50.99%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 48.32%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 36.88% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.