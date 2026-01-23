Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY) stock analysis: A comprehensive overview

While Monday.Com Ltd has overperformed by 0.43%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MNDY fell by -13.47%, with highs and lows ranging from $342.64 to $123.45, whereas the simple moving average fell by -41.61% in the last 200 days.

On December 17, 2025, BTIG Research started tracking Monday.Com Ltd (NASDAQ: MNDY) recommending Buy. A report published by Guggenheim on December 04, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for MNDY. Wells Fargo also rated MNDY shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $260 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 01, 2025. Oppenheimer Initiated an Outperform rating on August 27, 2025, and assigned a price target of $300. BofA Securities August 21, 2025d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for MNDY, as published in its report on August 21, 2025. Morgan Stanley’s report from August 12, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $260 for MNDY shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 26.24%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Monday.Com Ltd’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.81% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.67, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and MNDY is recording an average volume of 1.31M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.83%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.55%, with a loss of -2.03% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $228.36, showing growth from the present price of $127.68, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MNDY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Monday.Com Ltd Shares?

A leading company in the Software – Application sector, Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY) is based in the Israel. When comparing Monday.Com Ltd shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 104.14, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 202.13%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 19.05%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 75.39% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.