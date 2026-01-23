Will Murphy Oil Corp (MUR) meet earnings estimates this quarter?

Currently, Murphy Oil Corp’s (MUR) stock is trading at $32.03, marking a gain of 2.64% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -8.96% below its 52-week high of $35.19 and 69.08% above its 52-week low of $18.94.

As well, it is important to consider MUR stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 1.66.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 11.28. MUR’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.89, resulting in an 10.73 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Murphy Oil Corp (MUR) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Murphy Oil Corp (MUR): Earnings History

If we examine Murphy Oil Corp’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.41, slashing the consensus of $0.18. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0.23, resulting in a 131.94% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.41 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.18. That was a difference of $0.23 and a surprise of 131.94%.

Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE: MUR) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Murphy Oil Corp (MUR). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 6.46% of shares. A total of 528 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 94.84% of its stock and 101.38% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc. holding total of 17.68 shares that make 12.39% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 563.8 million.

The securities firm Vanguard Group Inc holds 14.54 shares of MUR, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 10.18%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 463.52 million.