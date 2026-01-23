A look at TSEM’s current quarter earnings estimates

In the current trading session, Tower Semiconductor Ltd’s (TSEM) stock is trading at the price of $127.14, a fall of -2.18% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -6.84% less than its 52-week high of $136.48 and 343.92% better than its 52-week low of $28.64.

It is also essential to consider TSEM stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 9.39 for the last year.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 409.47. TSEM’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 5.02, resulting in an 11.62 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM): Earnings History

If we examine Tower Semiconductor Ltd’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.55, slashing the consensus of $0.54. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0.01, resulting in a 1.38% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.55 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.54. That was a difference of $0.01 and a surprise of 1.38%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ: TSEM) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.00% of shares. A total of 356 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 74.21% of its stock and 74.21% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Senvest Management LLC holding total of 5.6 shares that make 5.09% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 710.26 million.

The securities firm Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd holds 5.4 shares of TSEM, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 4.90%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 684.1 million.