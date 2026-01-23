What is M’s price-to-sales ratio telling us about the company’s value?

In the current trading session, Macy’s Inc’s (M) stock is trading at the price of $20.42, a fall of -0.61% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -16.37% less than its 52-week high of $24.41 and 109.17% better than its 52-week low of $9.76.

It is also essential to consider M stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 0.24 for the last year.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 6.79. M’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.25, resulting in an 12.14 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Macy’s Inc (M) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Macy’s Inc (M): Earnings History

If we examine Macy’s Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 10/31/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.09, slashing the consensus of -$0.13. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.22, resulting in a 168.18% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 10/31/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.09 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.13. That was a difference of $0.22 and a surprise of 168.18%.

Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Macy’s Inc (M). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.60% of shares. A total of 581 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 92.41% of its stock and 92.97% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc. holding total of 27.08 shares that make 10.18% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 548.57 million.

The securities firm Vanguard Group Inc holds 26.37 shares of M, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 9.92%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 534.28 million.