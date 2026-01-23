PLAY’s price-to-free cash flow ratio: How it affects investment decisions

Currently, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc’s (PLAY) stock is trading at $20.26, marking a fall of -2.10% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -42.99% below its 52-week high of $35.53 and 55.34% above its 52-week low of $13.04.

As well, it is important to consider PLAY stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 0.33.PLAY’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 5.37, resulting in an 51.65 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY): Earnings History

If we examine Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 10/31/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$1.14, beating the consensus of -$1.04. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.1, resulting in a -9.34% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 10/31/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$1.14 in contrast with the Outlook of -$1.04. That was a difference of -$0.1 and a surprise of -9.34%.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 2.24% of shares. A total of 258 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 125.72% of its stock and 128.61% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Hill Path Capital, LP holding total of 7.12 shares that make 20.53% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 144.73 million.

The securities firm Blackrock Inc. holds 4.08 shares of PLAY, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 11.77%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 82.96 million.