Understanding CHWY’s financial ratios: A beginner’s guide

Chewy Inc (CHWY)’s stock is trading at $31.78 at the moment marking a fall of -2.18% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -34.64% less than their 52-week high of $48.62, and 6.56% over their 52-week low of $29.83.

Further, it is important to consider CHWY stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 1.05.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 27.08. CHWY’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 28.07, resulting in an 18.80 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Chewy Inc (CHWY) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Chewy Inc (CHWY): Earnings History

If we examine Chewy Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 10/31/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.32, slashing the consensus of $0.3. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0.02, resulting in a 5.39% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 10/31/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.32 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.3. That was a difference of $0.02 and a surprise of 5.39%.

Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Chewy Inc (CHWY). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 2.46% of shares. A total of 767 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 95.81% of its stock and 98.23% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Bc Partners Pe LP holding total of 189.76 shares that make 79.56% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 6.07 billion.

The securities firm Blackrock Inc. holds 20.21 shares of CHWY, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 8.47%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 646.63 million.