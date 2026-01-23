Was there any good news for Sphere Entertainment Co (SPHR) stock in the last session?

While Sphere Entertainment Co has overperformed by 5.61%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SPHR rose by 3.47%, with highs and lows ranging from $101.89 to $23.89, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 75.62% in the last 200 days.

On January 22, 2026, BTIG Research Upgraded Sphere Entertainment Co (NYSE: SPHR) to Buy. A report published by Seaport Research Partners on January 09, 2026, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for SPHR. Morgan Stanley also Upgraded SPHR shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $105 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 18, 2025. BTIG Research initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for SPHR, as published in its report on October 07, 2025. Craig Hallum’s report from June 23, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $75 for SPHR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Susquehanna also rated the stock as ‘Positive’.

Analysis of Sphere Entertainment Co (SPHR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 15.18%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Sphere Entertainment Co’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.46% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.92, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SPHR is recording 862.85K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.08%, with a gain of 0.13% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $105.73, showing growth from the present price of $98.38, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SPHR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sphere Entertainment Co Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 24.48%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.