Sailpoint Inc (SAIL)’s results reveal risk

While Sailpoint Inc has overperformed by 1.11%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SAIL fell by -14.43%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.35 to $15.05, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.27% in the last 200 days.

On November 18, 2025, Berenberg started tracking Sailpoint Inc (NASDAQ: SAIL) recommending Buy. A report published by Robert W. Baird on October 27, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for SAIL. Scotiabank also rated SAIL shares as ‘Sector Outperform’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 03, 2025. JP Morgan August 13, 2025d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for SAIL, as published in its report on August 13, 2025. Stephens’s report from August 12, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $26 for SAIL shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Arete also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of Sailpoint Inc (SAIL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 19.84%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Sailpoint Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -10.58% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and SAIL has an average volume of 1.84M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.14%, with a loss of -10.12% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $27.15, showing growth from the present price of $17.31, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SAIL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sailpoint Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 89.36%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 12.82% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.