Was anything positive for Mastec Inc (MTZ) stock last session?

While Mastec Inc has overperformed by 0.32%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MTZ rose by 12.51%, with highs and lows ranging from $249.21 to $99.70, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 32.65% in the last 200 days.

On October 15, 2025, Guggenheim Downgraded Mastec Inc (NYSE: MTZ) to Neutral. A report published by Wolfe Research on September 17, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for MTZ. Mizuho also rated MTZ shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $215 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 04, 2025. TD Cowen resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for MTZ, as published in its report on August 04, 2025. JP Morgan’s report from July 22, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $214 for MTZ shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Roth Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Mastec Inc (MTZ)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 21.97%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Mastec Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.18% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and MTZ is registering an average volume of 885.58K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.62%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.25%, with a gain of 8.22% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $260.05, showing growth from the present price of $244.57, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MTZ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Mastec Inc Shares?

A giant in the Engineering & Construction market, Mastec Inc (MTZ) is based in the USA. When comparing Mastec Inc shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 58.15, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 69.26%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 23.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 75.24% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.