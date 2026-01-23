Insmed Inc (INSM)’s stock chart: A technical perspective

While Insmed Inc has overperformed by 2.60%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, INSM fell by -7.84%, with highs and lows ranging from $212.75 to $60.40, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 21.89% in the last 200 days.

On December 19, 2025, Truist started tracking Insmed Inc (NASDAQ: INSM) recommending Buy. A report published by Rothschild & Co Redburn on December 04, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for INSM. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated INSM shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $192 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 28, 2025. Wells Fargo Initiated an Overweight rating on October 20, 2025, and assigned a price target of $171. William Blair initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for INSM, as published in its report on August 20, 2025. Morgan Stanley’s report from August 13, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $126 for INSM shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Insmed Inc (INSM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 52.36%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Insmed Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -165.69% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.34, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and INSM is recording 3.09M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.73%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.54%, with a loss of -1.88% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $214.00, showing growth from the present price of $160.39, which can serve as yet another indication of whether INSM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Insmed Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.38%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 100.31% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.