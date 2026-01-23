GEO’s price-to-cash ratio: Is it a good investment at the moment?

Geo Group, Inc (GEO)’s stock has witnessed a price declined of -0.57% from the previous close with its current price standing at $18.47. Its current price is -47.54% under its 52-week high of $35.20 and 29.40% more than its 52-week low of $14.27.

Additionally, it is important to take into account GEO stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 1.02 for the last tewlve months.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 97.58. GEO’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.69, resulting in an 13.97 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Geo Group, Inc (GEO) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Geo Group, Inc (GEO): Earnings History

If we examine Geo Group, Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.25, slashing the consensus of $0.23. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0.02, resulting in a 8.70% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.25 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.23. That was a difference of $0.02 and a surprise of 8.70%.

Geo Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Geo Group, Inc (GEO). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 4.25% of shares. A total of 366 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 95.11% of its stock and 99.33% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc. holding total of 20.57 shares that make 14.78% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 378.49 million.

The securities firm Vanguard Group Inc holds 14.8 shares of GEO, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 10.63%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 272.25 million.