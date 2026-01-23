The Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) had a good session last reading, didn’t it?

While Robinhood Markets Inc has overperformed by 0.31%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HOOD fell by -6.06%, with highs and lows ranging from $153.86 to $29.66, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 4.08% in the last 200 days.

On January 09, 2026, Argus started tracking Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) recommending Buy. A report published by Needham on December 29, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for HOOD. Truist also rated HOOD shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $155 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 17, 2025. Citizens JMP Reiterated the rating as Mkt Outperform on October 09, 2025, but set its price target from $130 to $170. Cantor Fitzgerald resumed its ‘Overweight’ rating for HOOD, as published in its report on July 01, 2025. Redburn Atlantic’s report from June 09, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $48 for HOOD shares, giving the stock a ‘Sell’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 99.38%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Robinhood Markets Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 27.82% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.22, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and HOOD is recording 25.57M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.58%, with a loss of -11.21% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $151.71, showing growth from the present price of $106.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HOOD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Robinhood Markets Inc Shares?

The Capital Markets market is dominated by Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) based in the USA. When comparing Robinhood Markets Inc shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 44.11, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 265.76%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 15.58%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 63.28% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.