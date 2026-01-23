How should investors view Freshpet Inc (FRPT)?

While Freshpet Inc has overperformed by 3.92%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FRPT rose by 19.15%, with highs and lows ranging from $164.07 to $46.76, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 11.64% in the last 200 days.

On December 16, 2025, Morgan Stanley started tracking Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ: FRPT) recommending Equal-Weight. A report published by Deutsche Bank on December 15, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for FRPT. Jefferies also Downgraded FRPT shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $53 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 09, 2025. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for FRPT, as published in its report on August 20, 2025. UBS’s report from June 16, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $65 for FRPT shares, giving the stock a ‘Sell’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Freshpet Inc (FRPT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 14.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Freshpet Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.22% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.61, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and FRPT is recording an average volume of 1.21M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.82%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.62%, with a gain of 14.87% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $71.64, showing decline from the present price of $72.6, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FRPT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Freshpet Inc Shares?

A leading company in the Packaged Foods sector, Freshpet Inc (FRPT) is based in the USA. When comparing Freshpet Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 31.79, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 685.67%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.56%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 119.58% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.