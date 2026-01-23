It would be worthwhile to take a closer look at Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV)

While Viavi Solutions Inc has overperformed by 1.44%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VIAV rose by 8.84%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.75 to $8.10, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 52.08% in the last 200 days.

On October 30, 2025, B. Riley Securities Upgraded Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: VIAV) to Buy. A report published by Morgan Stanley on September 02, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for VIAV. Susquehanna also Upgraded VIAV shares as ‘Positive’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 08, 2025. Needham January 31, 2025d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for VIAV, as published in its report on January 31, 2025. Morgan Stanley’s report from December 17, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $9.50 for VIAV shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 25.57%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Viavi Solutions Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.13% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.74, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and VIAV has an average volume of 4.06M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.70%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.68%, with a gain of 8.96% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.00, showing decline from the present price of $19.4, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VIAV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Viavi Solutions Inc Shares?

Communication Equipment giant Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Viavi Solutions Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 295.21, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -1085.19%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.56%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.32% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.