Technical analysis of Winnebago Industries, Inc (WGO) stock chart patterns

While Winnebago Industries, Inc has overperformed by 0.39%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WGO rose by 19.67%, with highs and lows ranging from $49.13 to $28.00, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 39.13% in the last 200 days.

On October 31, 2025, Loop Capital started tracking Winnebago Industries, Inc (NYSE: WGO) recommending Hold. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on October 23, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sector Weight’ for WGO. Robert W. Baird also Downgraded WGO shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $38 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 04, 2025. Northcoast November 11, 2024d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for WGO, as published in its report on November 11, 2024. The Benchmark Company’s report from July 18, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $75 for WGO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. DA Davidson also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Winnebago Industries, Inc (WGO)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of WGO’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $1.38 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.32%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Winnebago Industries, Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.94% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.25, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and WGO is recording an average volume of 693.42K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.82%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.83%, with a gain of 5.21% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $46.27, showing decline from the present price of $48.49, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WGO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Winnebago Industries, Inc Shares?

A leading company in the Recreational Vehicles sector, Winnebago Industries, Inc (WGO) is based in the USA. When comparing Winnebago Industries, Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 37.61, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 206.93%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.27%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 100.94% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.