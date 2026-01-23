Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) stock shows positive growth on Thursday

While Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR has overperformed by 2.40%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HMY rose by 15.78%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.80 to $9.69, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 37.90% in the last 200 days.

On October 09, 2025, HSBC Securities Upgraded Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: HMY) to Buy. A report published by BMO Capital Markets on July 17, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Market Perform’ rating for HMY. HSBC Securities April 19, 2024d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Reduce’ for HMY, as published in its report on April 19, 2024. HSBC Securities also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY)

HMY currently pays a dividend of $0.21 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 31.74%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 32.05% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.04, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 4.03M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for HMY stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.91%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.91%, with a gain of 6.27% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $27.32, showing growth from the present price of $23.04, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HMY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR Shares?

The South Africa based company Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) is one of the biggest names in Gold. When comparing Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 18.27, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 155.86%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.02%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 21.84% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.