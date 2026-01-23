FOUR overperforms with a 3.12 increase in share price

While Shift4 Payments Inc has overperformed by 3.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FOUR rose by 4.81%, with highs and lows ranging from $127.50 to $61.23, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.84% in the last 200 days.

On July 17, 2025, Deutsche Bank started tracking Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE: FOUR) recommending Buy. A report published by Truist on June 02, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for FOUR. Raymond James also Upgraded FOUR shares as ‘Strong Buy’, setting a target price of $140 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 10, 2025. Deutsche Bank Initiated an Hold rating on February 03, 2025, and assigned a price target of $120. Keefe Bruyette December 09, 2024d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for FOUR, as published in its report on December 09, 2024. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 29.44%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Shift4 Payments Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 15.52% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.38, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and FOUR is recording 2.10M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.49%, with a loss of -1.65% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $88.04, showing growth from the present price of $66.0, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FOUR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Shift4 Payments Inc Shares?

The Software – Infrastructure market is dominated by Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR) based in the USA. When comparing Shift4 Payments Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 30.98, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -76.55%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.75%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 124.61% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.