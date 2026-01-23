Talos Energy Inc (TALO) presents a great opportunity, but the stock is slightly undervalued

While Talos Energy Inc has underperformed by -1.49%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TALO rose by 2.09%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.32 to $6.23, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 20.82% in the last 200 days.

On September 15, 2025, Mizuho Downgraded Talos Energy Inc (NYSE: TALO) to Neutral. A report published by CapitalOne on June 16, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for TALO. JP Morgan also rated TALO shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 05, 2024. Mizuho Initiated an Outperform rating on September 19, 2024, and assigned a price target of $16. Goldman initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for TALO, as published in its report on July 22, 2024. Citigroup’s report from March 22, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $16.50 for TALO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Canaccord Genuity also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Talos Energy Inc (TALO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -11.63%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Talos Energy Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -13.71% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.27, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and TALO is registering an average volume of 1.95M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.89%, with a loss of -6.02% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.27, showing growth from the present price of $11.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TALO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Talos Energy Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 27.06%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 72.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.