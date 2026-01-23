Is it possible to buy LegalZoom.com Inc(LZ) shares at a good price now?

While LegalZoom.com Inc has overperformed by 4.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LZ fell by -10.98%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.40 to $6.47, whereas the simple moving average fell by -6.62% in the last 200 days.

On November 06, 2025, William Blair Upgraded LegalZoom.com Inc (NASDAQ: LZ) to Outperform. A report published by BofA Securities on August 08, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for LZ. JP Morgan also reiterated LZ shares as ‘Overweight’, quoting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 19, 2025. JP Morgan January 13, 2025d the rating to Overweight on January 13, 2025, and set its price target from $8 to $9. UBS initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for LZ, as published in its report on December 06, 2024. JP Morgan’s report from November 08, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $8 for LZ shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. William Blair also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.79%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

LegalZoom.com Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 16.96% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.84, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and LZ has an average volume of 2.01M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.87%, with a loss of -4.54% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.42, showing growth from the present price of $8.84, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LZ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze LegalZoom.com Inc Shares?

Specialty Business Services giant LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing LegalZoom.com Inc shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 71.06, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -61.40%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 32.96%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 70.46% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.