Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc’s results are impressive

While Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc has underperformed by -0.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SNCY rose by 23.35%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.59 to $8.10, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 43.30% in the last 200 days.

On January 20, 2026, Wolfe Research Downgraded Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SNCY) to Peer Perform. A report published by JP Morgan on January 13, 2026, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for SNCY. Susquehanna also Upgraded SNCY shares as ‘Positive’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 09, 2026. Citigroup Initiated an Neutral rating on December 04, 2025, and assigned a price target of $15. TD Cowen resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for SNCY, as published in its report on November 03, 2025. TD Cowen’s report from May 06, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $20 for SNCY shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (SNCY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.43%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.99% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.73, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and SNCY has an average volume of 1.19M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.38%, with a gain of 3.32% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.43, showing growth from the present price of $17.75, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SNCY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc Shares?

Airlines giant Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (SNCY) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 16.91, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -33.64%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 14.45%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 117.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.