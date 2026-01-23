Examining Choice Hotels International, Inc (CHH) more closely is necessary

While Choice Hotels International, Inc has underperformed by -2.74%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CHH rose by 10.84%, with highs and lows ranging from $157.86 to $84.04, whereas the simple moving average fell by -6.96% in the last 200 days.

On January 09, 2026, Truist Upgraded Choice Hotels International, Inc (NYSE: CHH) to Buy. A report published by Argus on December 16, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for CHH. Goldman also Downgraded CHH shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $90 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 15, 2025. Wells Fargo initiated its ‘Underweight’ rating for CHH, as published in its report on November 18, 2025. BofA Securities’s report from September 29, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $110 for CHH shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Choice Hotels International, Inc (CHH)

It’s important to note that CHH shareholders are currently getting $1.15 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.53%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Choice Hotels International, Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 1418.13% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.96, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CHH is registering an average volume of 745.11K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.62%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.98%, with a loss of -2.31% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $104.71, showing decline from the present price of $105.59, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CHH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Choice Hotels International, Inc Shares?

A giant in the Lodging market, Choice Hotels International, Inc (CHH) is based in the USA. When comparing Choice Hotels International, Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 12.95, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 73.61%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 44.19%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 70.81% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.