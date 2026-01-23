Did Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc (DKS) perform well in the last session?

While Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc has underperformed by -2.03%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DKS rose by 4.90%, with highs and lows ranging from $254.60 to $166.37, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.05% in the last 200 days.

On November 26, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc (NYSE: DKS) to Outperform. A report published by BNP Paribas Exane on September 26, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Underperform’ rating for DKS. Goldman also rated DKS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $274 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 23, 2025. Telsey Advisory Group resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for DKS, as published in its report on August 22, 2025. Gordon Haskett also rated the stock as ‘Reduce’.

Analysis of Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc (DKS)

Investors in Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $4.85 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 36.33%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 23.79% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.37, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and DKS is recording 1.44M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.84%, with a loss of -0.73% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $239.89, showing growth from the present price of $207.67, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DKS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc Shares?

The Specialty Retail market is dominated by Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc (DKS) based in the USA. When comparing Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 16.70, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -68.63%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 28.54%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 71.97% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.