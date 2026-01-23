Examining Stevanato Group Spa (STVN) stock is warranted

While Stevanato Group Spa has underperformed by -1.44%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, STVN fell by -4.77%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.00 to $17.81, whereas the simple moving average fell by -18.03% in the last 200 days.

On December 02, 2025, Morgan Stanley started tracking Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE: STVN) recommending Equal-Weight. A report published by Wolfe Research on December 13, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for STVN. Morgan Stanley also rated STVN shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $23 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 03, 2024. Jefferies November 01, 2023d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for STVN, as published in its report on November 01, 2023. Stephens’s report from September 26, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $33 for STVN shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. CJS Securities also rated the stock as ‘Market Outperform’.

Analysis of Stevanato Group Spa (STVN)

It’s important to note that STVN shareholders are currently getting $0.06 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.06%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Stevanato Group Spa’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.81% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and STVN is registering an average volume of 328.10K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.62%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.81%, with a loss of -6.35% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $28.61, showing growth from the present price of $19.16, which can serve as yet another indication of whether STVN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Stevanato Group Spa Shares?

A giant in the Medical Instruments & Supplies market, Stevanato Group Spa (STVN) is based in the Italy. When comparing Stevanato Group Spa shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 33.68, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 27.71%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 81.82%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 19.73% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.