MBLY’s price-to-book ratio: An indicator of the company’s performance

Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY)’s stock has witnessed a price declined of -6.18% from the previous close with its current price standing at $9.86. Its current price is -51.14% under its 52-week high of $20.18 and -1.79% more than its 52-week low of $10.04.

Additionally, it is important to take into account MBLY stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 4.24 for the last tewlve months.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 14.53. MBLY’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.67, resulting in an 4.37 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY): Earnings History

If we examine Mobileye Global Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 12/31/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.06, slashing the consensus of $0.06. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0, resulting in a 3.27% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 12/31/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.06 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.06. That was a difference of $0 and a surprise of 3.27%.

Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ: MBLY) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 25.35% of shares. A total of 404 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 76.75% of its stock and 102.82% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is INTEL CORP holding total of 50.0 shares that make 23.15% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 489.07 million.

The securities firm Manufacturers Life Insurance Co. holds 12.1 shares of MBLY, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 5.60%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 118.32 million.