ONTO’s price-to-free cash flow ratio: A closer look at its relevance

Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO)’s stock has witnessed a price declined of -0.21% from the previous close with its current price standing at $211.35. Its current price is -6.92% under its 52-week high of $227.07 and 146.10% more than its 52-week low of $85.88.

Additionally, it is important to take into account ONTO stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 10.33 for the last tewlve months.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 39.64. ONTO’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 5.17, resulting in an 10.53 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO): Earnings History

If we examine Onto Innovation Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.92, slashing the consensus of $0.87. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0.05, resulting in a 5.92% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.92 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.87. That was a difference of $0.05 and a surprise of 5.92%.

Onto Innovation Inc (NYSE: ONTO) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.71% of shares. A total of 639 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 98.44% of its stock and 99.14% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc holding total of 5.67 shares that make 11.56% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 1.19 billion.

The securities firm Blackrock Inc. holds 5.21 shares of ONTO, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 10.64%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 1.1 billion.