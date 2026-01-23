CYH’s price-to-sales ratio: A comparative analysis with its peers

Currently, Community Health Systems, Inc’s (CYH) stock is trading at $3.2, marking a fall of -4.62% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -28.44% below its 52-week high of $4.47 and 42.59% above its 52-week low of $2.24.

As well, it is important to consider CYH stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 0.04.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 3.10.

How does Community Health Systems, Inc (CYH) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Community Health Systems, Inc (CYH): Earnings History

If we examine Community Health Systems, Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $1.27, slashing the consensus of -$0.28. In other words, it beat the consensus by $1.55, resulting in a 546.71% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $1.27 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.28. That was a difference of $1.55 and a surprise of 546.71%.

Community Health Systems, Inc (NYSE: CYH) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Community Health Systems, Inc (CYH). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 8.20% of shares. A total of 233 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 82.12% of its stock and 89.45% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. holding total of 13.17 shares that make 9.51% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 42.22 million.

The securities firm Castleknight Management LP holds 12.26 shares of CYH, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 8.85%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 39.3 million.