Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) produces promising results

While Kinross Gold Corp has overperformed by 3.74%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KGC rose by 30.11%, with highs and lows ranging from $37.60 to $10.28, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 74.40% in the last 200 days.

On November 28, 2025, Desjardins started tracking Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE: KGC) recommending Buy. A report published by UBS on August 04, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for KGC. Raymond James also rated KGC shares as ‘Mkt Perform’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 30, 2025. BMO Capital Markets initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for KGC, as published in its report on April 16, 2025. Jefferies’s report from February 29, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $5 for KGC shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Desjardins also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Kinross Gold Corp (KGC)

With KGC’s current dividend of $0.12 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 25.84%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Kinross Gold Corp’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 24.09% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.68, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and KGC has an average volume of 8.91M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.70%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.81%, with a gain of 10.06% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $35.63, showing decline from the present price of $36.64, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KGC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Kinross Gold Corp Shares?

Gold giant Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) is based in the Canada and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Kinross Gold Corp shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 25.57, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 66.57%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.61%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 60.46% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.