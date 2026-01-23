How did Core Natural Resources Inc (CNR) fare last session?

While Core Natural Resources Inc has underperformed by -0.68%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CNR rose by 13.83%, with highs and lows ranging from $102.93 to $58.19, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 28.24% in the last 200 days.

On October 10, 2025, Jefferies Upgraded Core Natural Resources Inc (NYSE: CNR) to Buy. A report published by UBS on June 11, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CNR. Jefferies also rated CNR shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $93 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 31, 2025. The Benchmark Company Reiterated the rating as Buy on July 14, 2020, but set its price target from $11 to $7. The Benchmark Company initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CNR, as published in its report on February 19, 2020. Stifel’s report from June 27, 2018 suggests a price prediction of $40 for CNR shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Core Natural Resources Inc (CNR)

Investors in Core Natural Resources Inc will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.40 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 75.98%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Core Natural Resources Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.64% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.29, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CNR is recording 779.43K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.76%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.14%, with a gain of 3.11% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $115.80, showing growth from the present price of $100.75, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CNR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Core Natural Resources Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.25%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.34% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.