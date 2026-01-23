Was there any good news for Progress Software Corp (PRGS) stock in the last session?

While Progress Software Corp has overperformed by 0.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PRGS fell by -0.49%, with highs and lows ranging from $65.50 to $38.54, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.30% in the last 200 days.

On October 13, 2025, Citigroup Upgraded Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ: PRGS) to Buy. A report published by DA Davidson on March 28, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for PRGS. Guggenheim also rated PRGS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $60 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 24, 2023. Jefferies Initiated an Hold rating on September 09, 2022, and assigned a price target of $52. Guggenheim initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for PRGS, as published in its report on August 12, 2022. JP Morgan’s report from October 22, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $60 for PRGS shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Progress Software Corp (PRGS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 17.54%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Progress Software Corp’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 15.95% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.49, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and PRGS is registering an average volume of 593.49K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.60%, with a gain of 3.21% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $65.50, showing growth from the present price of $42.75, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PRGS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Progress Software Corp Shares?

A giant in the Software – Infrastructure market, Progress Software Corp (PRGS) is based in the USA. When comparing Progress Software Corp shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 25.63, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 2240.16%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.99%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 112.21% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.