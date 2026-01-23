It would be worthwhile to take a closer look at Alkami Technology Inc (ALKT)

While Alkami Technology Inc has overperformed by 7.95%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ALKT fell by -8.19%, with highs and lows ranging from $36.96 to $18.71, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.80% in the last 200 days.

On June 18, 2025, JP Morgan started tracking Alkami Technology Inc (NASDAQ: ALKT) recommending Overweight. A report published by Stephens on March 13, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for ALKT. Goldman also Downgraded ALKT shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $27 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 23, 2024. Stephens December 07, 2023d the rating to Equal-Weight on December 07, 2023, and set its price target from $22 to $24. Goldman initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ALKT, as published in its report on July 12, 2023. Lake Street’s report from June 27, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $21 for ALKT shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Craig Hallum also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Alkami Technology Inc (ALKT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 31.49%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Alkami Technology Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -12.74% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.98, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ALKT is recording an average volume of 1.44M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.99%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.33%, with a loss of -1.85% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $32.11, showing growth from the present price of $21.18, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ALKT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Alkami Technology Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 36.59%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.71% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.