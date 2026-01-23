The Denison Mines Corp (DNN) had a good session last reading, didn’t it?

While Denison Mines Corp has overperformed by 4.53%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DNN rose by 47.37%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.80 to $1.08, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 73.10% in the last 200 days.

On April 04, 2025, Desjardins started tracking Denison Mines Corp (AMEX: DNN) recommending Buy. A report published by CIBC on September 26, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Sector Outperform’ rating for DNN. TD Securities May 27, 2022d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Speculative Buy’ for DNN, as published in its report on May 27, 2022. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Denison Mines Corp (DNN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 48.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Denison Mines Corp’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -38.86% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 11.78, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and DNN is registering an average volume of 56.59M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.02%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.86%, with a gain of 12.32% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.73, showing decline from the present price of $3.92, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DNN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Denison Mines Corp Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.85%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 60.07% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.