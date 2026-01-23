Investing in Bullish (BLSH) might be a great opportunity, but the stock is a bit undervalued

While Bullish has underperformed by -4.93%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BLSH fell by -3.67%, with highs and lows ranging from $118.00 to $34.24, whereas the simple moving average fell by -28.95% in the last 200 days.

On January 15, 2026, Rosenblatt Reiterated Bullish (NYSE: BLSH) to Buy. A report published by Deutsche Bank on November 19, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for BLSH. Keefe Bruyette also rated BLSH shares as ‘Mkt Perform’, setting a target price of $55 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 15, 2025. Rosenblatt Initiated an Buy rating on September 08, 2025, and assigned a price target of $60. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for BLSH, as published in its report on September 08, 2025. Jefferies’s report from September 08, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $49 for BLSH shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Bullish (BLSH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -16.09%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Bullish’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 36.58, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and BLSH is registering an average volume of 1.95M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.05%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.06%, with a loss of -8.02% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $50.91, showing growth from the present price of $36.48, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BLSH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bullish Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 60.24%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 28.79% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.