Can you still get a good price for Caredx Inc (CDNA) Shares at this point?

While Caredx Inc has overperformed by 0.91%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CDNA rose by 11.57%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.55 to $10.96, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 27.78% in the last 200 days.

On January 06, 2026, Craig Hallum Downgraded Caredx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) to Hold. A report published by William Blair on August 26, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Mkt Perform’ rating for CDNA. Wells Fargo also Upgraded CDNA shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $24 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 15, 2025. Wells Fargo Initiated an Underweight rating on August 28, 2024, and assigned a price target of $28. BTIG Research August 19, 2024d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for CDNA, as published in its report on August 19, 2024. Craig Hallum also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Caredx Inc (CDNA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 20.72%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Caredx Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 24.11% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.75, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and CDNA has an average volume of 918.04K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.29%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.69%, with a gain of 3.44% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.00, showing growth from the present price of $21.02, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CDNA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Caredx Inc Shares?

Diagnostics & Research giant Caredx Inc (CDNA) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Caredx Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 17.63, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 122.29%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.09%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.47% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.