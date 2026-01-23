Alcoa Corp (AA)’s stock performance: a year in review

While Alcoa Corp has underperformed by -1.14%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AA rose by 18.82%, with highs and lows ranging from $66.95 to $21.53, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 79.17% in the last 200 days.

On January 13, 2026, Wells Fargo Downgraded Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) to Equal Weight. A report published by JP Morgan on January 08, 2026, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for AA. Wells Fargo also rated AA shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $40 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 08, 2025. Citigroup Initiated an Buy rating on July 08, 2025, and assigned a price target of $42. UBS May 15, 2025d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for AA, as published in its report on May 15, 2025. BofA Securities’s report from April 08, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $26 for AA shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. Argus also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Alcoa Corp (AA)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of AA’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.40 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -13.28%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Alcoa Corp’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 20.73% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.87, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and AA is recording an average volume of 7.03M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.79%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.74%, with a loss of -2.21% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $53.69, showing decline from the present price of $63.14, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Alcoa Corp Shares?

A leading company in the Aluminum sector, Alcoa Corp (AA) is based in the USA. When comparing Alcoa Corp shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 14.10, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 9.59%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.43%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.77% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.