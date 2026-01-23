ICLR (Icon Plc) has impressive results

While Icon Plc has overperformed by 1.01%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ICLR rose by 2.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $211.00 to $125.10, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 13.62% in the last 200 days.

On January 08, 2026, Truist Downgraded Icon Plc (NASDAQ: ICLR) to Hold. A report published by BofA Securities on December 15, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for ICLR. BMO Capital Markets also rated ICLR shares as ‘Market Perform’, setting a target price of $175 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 13, 2025. Rothschild & Co Redburn September 03, 2025d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for ICLR, as published in its report on September 03, 2025. Citigroup’s report from August 21, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $200 for ICLR shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Icon Plc (ICLR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.63%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Icon Plc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.27% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.06, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ICLR is recording an average volume of 953.63K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.63%, with a gain of 1.07% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $205.56, showing growth from the present price of $186.74, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ICLR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Icon Plc Shares?

Icon Plc (ICLR) is based in the Ireland and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Diagnostics & Research market. When comparing Icon Plc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 25.25, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -98.72%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.46%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.84% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.