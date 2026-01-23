Adecoagro S.A (AGRO) did well last session?

Within its last year performance, AGRO rose by 12.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.78 to $6.89, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 2.59% in the last 200 days.

On January 09, 2026, BofA Securities Upgraded Adecoagro S.A (NYSE: AGRO) to Neutral. Morgan Stanley also Downgraded AGRO shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 28, 2025. BofA Securities April 25, 2025d the rating to Underperform on April 25, 2025, and set its price target from $12 to $10.80. UBS initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for AGRO, as published in its report on October 14, 2024. Morgan Stanley’s report from September 17, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $12.50 for AGRO shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Adecoagro S.A (AGRO)

It’s important to note that AGRO shareholders are currently getting $0.35 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -42.97%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Adecoagro S.A’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 1.69% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.47, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and AGRO is registering an average volume of 859.27K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.62%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.80%, with a gain of 4.57% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.40, showing growth from the present price of $8.92, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AGRO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Adecoagro S.A Shares?

A giant in the Farm Products market, Adecoagro S.A (AGRO) is based in the Luxembourg. When comparing Adecoagro S.A shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 38.33, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -65.56%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 76.23%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 18.35% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.