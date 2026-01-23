Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (TV) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

While Grupo Televisa SAB ADR has overperformed by 3.98%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TV rose by 16.84%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.36 to $1.55, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 37.89% in the last 200 days.

On August 27, 2025, JP Morgan Upgraded Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (NYSE: TV) to Overweight. A report published by Goldman on August 08, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for TV. Morgan Stanley January 05, 2024d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for TV, as published in its report on January 05, 2024. BofA Securities’s report from October 05, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $4.70 for TV shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (TV)

The current dividend for TV investors is set at $0.09 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -3.25%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Grupo Televisa SAB ADR’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -9.77% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.29, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and TV is recording an average volume of 2.63M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.66%, with a gain of 12.21% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.31, showing growth from the present price of $3.4, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Grupo Televisa SAB ADR Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.25%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 29.73% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.