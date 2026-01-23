What technical indicators reveal about KUST stock

While Kustom Entertainment Inc has underperformed by -5.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KUST rose by 8.78%, with highs and lows ranging from $2550.00 to $1.81, whereas the simple moving average fell by -91.49% in the last 200 days.

On June 29, 2020, Aegis Capital started tracking Kustom Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: KUST) recommending Buy. A report published by Maxim Group on November 15, 2017, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for KUST. Maxim Group also rated KUST shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 18, 2016. ROTH Capital November 13, 2015d the rating to Neutral on November 13, 2015, and set its price target from $16 to $7. ROTH Capital resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for KUST, as published in its report on August 10, 2015. H.C. Wainwright’s report from June 18, 2015 suggests a price prediction of $24 for KUST shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Chardan Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Kustom Entertainment Inc (KUST)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.98%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Kustom Entertainment Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -233.66% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.72, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 260.66K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for KUST stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 16.03%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 19.33%, with a gain of 4.08% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.00, showing growth from the present price of $2.04, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KUST is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Kustom Entertainment Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.91%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 3.77% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.