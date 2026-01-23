Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR (VIST)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

While Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR has underperformed by -1.58%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VIST rose by 6.04%, with highs and lows ranging from $61.67 to $31.63, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 15.02% in the last 200 days.

On January 12, 2026, UBS Upgraded Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR (NYSE: VIST) to Buy. A report published by Pickering Energy Partners on April 07, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for VIST. Goldman also rated VIST shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $65.40 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 21, 2025. UBS January 03, 2025d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for VIST, as published in its report on January 03, 2025. UBS’s report from September 27, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $60 for VIST shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR (VIST)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 55.76%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 37.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.61, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and VIST is registering an average volume of 1.11M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.72%, with a gain of 5.35% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $76.08, showing growth from the present price of $51.6, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VIST is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR Shares?

A giant in the Oil & Gas E&P market, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR (VIST) is based in the Mexico. When comparing Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.57, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 78.50%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.08%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 62.58% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.