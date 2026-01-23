F&G Annuities & Life Inc (FG) stock on the rise: An overview

While F&G Annuities & Life Inc has overperformed by 2.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FG fell by -6.87%, with highs and lows ranging from $47.76 to $26.45, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.61% in the last 200 days.

On September 05, 2024, Barclays started tracking F&G Annuities & Life Inc (NYSE: FG) recommending Equal Weight. A report published by Piper Sandler on December 22, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for FG. Stephens also rated FG shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $22 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 20, 2022. Barclays Initiated an Equal Weight rating on December 19, 2022, and assigned a price target of $22.

Analysis of F&G Annuities & Life Inc (FG)

The current dividend for FG investors is set at $0.91 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.44%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of F&G Annuities & Life Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 10.12% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and FG is recording an average volume of 520.58K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.28%, with a gain of 5.28% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $32.00, showing growth from the present price of $28.73, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze F&G Annuities & Life Inc Shares?

F&G Annuities & Life Inc (FG) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Insurance – Life market. When comparing F&G Annuities & Life Inc shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.58, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 1117.49%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.65%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.85% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.