What technical indicators reveal about TFPM stock

While Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp has overperformed by 4.10%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TFPM rose by 17.01%, with highs and lows ranging from $39.73 to $15.45, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 42.87% in the last 200 days.

On June 25, 2025, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp (NYSE: TFPM) to Market Perform. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on May 29, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for TFPM. Jefferies also rated TFPM shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 29, 2024. Stifel initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for TFPM, as published in its report on May 02, 2023.

Analysis of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp (TFPM)

It’s important to note that TFPM shareholders are currently getting $0.23 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 26.86%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.08% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.68, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and TFPM is registering an average volume of 569.96K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.62%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.08%, with a gain of 6.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $39.92, showing growth from the present price of $38.87, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TFPM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp Shares?

A giant in the Other Precious Metals & Mining market, Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp (TFPM) is based in the Canada. When comparing Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 38.60, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 104.23%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.14%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 88.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.