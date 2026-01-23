Do investors need to be concerned about Shopify Inc (SHOP)?

While Shopify Inc has underperformed by -0.65%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SHOP fell by -14.49%, with highs and lows ranging from $182.19 to $69.84, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 1.90% in the last 200 days.

On January 08, 2026, Scotiabank Upgraded Shopify Inc (NASDAQ: SHOP) to Sector Outperform. A report published by Wolfe Research on January 06, 2026, Downgraded its rating to ‘Peer Perform’ for SHOP. TD Securities Initiated an Hold rating on October 03, 2025, and assigned a price target of $156. Arete July 23, 2025d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for SHOP, as published in its report on July 23, 2025. Loop Capital’s report from July 22, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $120 for SHOP shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 31.54%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Shopify Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 15.74% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.93, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and SHOP has an average volume of 7.92M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.39%, with a loss of -12.62% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $177.23, showing growth from the present price of $137.64, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SHOP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Shopify Inc Shares?

Software – Application giant Shopify Inc (SHOP) is based in the Canada and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Shopify Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 100.80, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -68.39%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.38%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 66.42% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.