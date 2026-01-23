Evaluating AESI’s financial ratios for a profitable investment

In the current trading session, Atlas Energy Solutions Inc’s (AESI) stock is trading at the price of $12.31, a gain of 4.19% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -54.15% less than its 52-week high of $26.86 and 61.16% better than its 52-week low of $7.64.

It is also essential to consider AESI stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 1.37 for the last year.AESI’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.25, resulting in an 36.92 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Atlas Energy Solutions Inc (AESI) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc (AESI): Earnings History

If we examine Atlas Energy Solutions Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.18, beating the consensus of -$0.02. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.16, resulting in a -821.00% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.18 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.02. That was a difference of -$0.16 and a surprise of -821.00%.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc (NYSE: AESI) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc (AESI). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 35.08% of shares. A total of 333 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 73.82% of its stock and 113.71% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc. holding total of 12.54 shares that make 10.11% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 153.89 million.

The securities firm Vanguard Group Inc holds 7.79 shares of AESI, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 6.29%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 95.66 million.